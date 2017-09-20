WorldStage Technology Showcase 2017 Takes on Fun House Theme

The WorldStage Annual Technology Showcase Series took on a fun house theme last month in the company’s New York City and San Carlos, California locations. The immersive experience featured interactive playgrounds complete with new takes on classic carnival attractions: the Zoltar Fortune Teller Machine, fun house mirrors, light tunnels and more. The designs demonstrated how some of the industry’s newest technologies can be applied to captivate and engage audiences.



“Each year we host these events focused on the new technologies and applications that our highly skilled team members are developing every day. Once again, this year’s events received rave reviews from our partners and clients who applauded WorldStage’s industry leading technical prowess and innovation,” said Gary Standard, President & CEO of WorldStage. “These events feature our inventive products and services to spark ideas about how we can collaborate on innovative applications for trade shows, installations, corporate meetings and live events of all types.”

This year’s fun house theme was ideal since much of the technology on display is designed to surprise, challenge and amuse audiences. Event and experiential technologies on display included WorldStage’s expansive line of LED video products for presentation and creative designs, virtual reality experiences for live events, projection and monitors with hidden messaging capabilities, transparent LCD displays for unique environments, powerful IT networking solutions for guest tracking and data analytics, as well as the award winning Sx3 solution for breakout rooms.

“An old-fashioned fun house was the perfect platform for showcasing such a diverse inventory of technologies,” said Shawn Oatey, Director of Marketing at WorldStage. “At WorldStage, our goal is to help our clients and partners create amazing live experiences by using technology in impactful ways. This year’s WorldStage Fun House Technology Tour was a great way for us to showcase our capabilities using cutting-edge technology, solid engineering and a little creative imagination.”

WorldStage Director of Design Shelly Sabel and her team designed the fun house experience, which featured both an open-party atmosphere and docent-led one-hour tours.

“It’s a challenge every year to introduce clients to new and exciting things they’ve never seen before,” said Sabel. “We decided to create a WorldStage interactive playground, an environment where you could play with the technology. The idea resonated with our team who thrived in designing all the installations that transformed non-traditional spaces into a highly realistic carnival atmosphere.”

Several attractions showcased WorldStage-developed, proprietary technologies including WorldStage’s BlackBird transparent LCD monitor, WhiteSpace LCD monitor technology, WhiteSpacePRO projection solution and Sx3, Self-Contained Show System.

Creative applications of WorldStage’s extensive inventory of video LED products were also shown throughout the fun house including ROE Strips, the brand new ROE CB5 panels, ROE Hybrid-18 LED panels and Unilumin 3mm LED displays.