WorldStage Provides AV Support for “Pixel Forest”

An expansive 30-year survey of the work of Swiss artist Pipilotti Rist, “Pixel Forest” filled the main gallery floors of New York City’s New Museum with an array of exciting video art and multimedia installations. WorldStage provided AV support for the exhibition, which had throngs of people waiting in block-long lines for admission. The New Museum, located on The Bowery, is the first museum devoted to contemporary art established in New York City since World War II.



Rist began making video in the analog era and has embraced developments in the medium over the years. The exhibition traced the arc of her work from single-channel videos from the late 1980s to her most recent colorful, immersive environments featuring imagery of water and plant life. In her work entitled “Pixel Forest”, Rist explored how the expanding video image explodes into real space: 3,000 hanging, handmade plastic globes, all irregularly shaped, each contained a single pixel from her video.

“We’ve enjoyed working with Pipi and her team very much in the past and this experience was no different,” said Lars Pedersen, WorldStage account manager. “Her work is such an important part of the media art collection and creates such a unique and powerful environment, that it’s very gratifying to be part of her team.”

WorldStage provided a large complement of projectors, including the new Panasonic PT-RZ970 10,000 lumen solid-state projectors outfitted with ET-DLE030 ultra-short throw lenses. Additional display devices included Christie HD14K and HD10K M-Series projectors. The company also supplied a fully redundant Dataton WATCHOUT system to handle content playback in several areas of the exhibition.

“It was a true pleasure to work with WorldStage again," said Pipilotti Rist "I enjoyed the professionalism, kindness, liability and humor of Gabe Weisberg and the team around him. I can't wait for the next possibility to collaborate on ‘enlightening’ the visitors together again.”

The WorldStage crew, led by Gabriel Weisberg, worked in tandem with the New Museum staff to install and commission equipment for the complex set of video artworks.