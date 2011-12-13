SCN's Top 50 Systems Integrators for 2011

New York, NY—Systems Contractor News has unveiled its annual list of the Top 50 Systems Integrators for 2011. The Top 50, which ranks firms from the U.S. and Canada, is determined by projected commercial systems integration revenue for 2011. AVI-SPL, based in Tampa, FL, topped this year's list with a projected $550M in total revenue, including $360M in projected revenue from commercial AV systems installations. The list of the Top 50 Systems Integrators of 2011 follows below, and for a PDF version of the complete story, click here.
- 1. AVI-SPL
- 2. MicroTech
- 3. Whitlock
- 4. AVI Systems, Inc.
- 5. Diversified Systems
- 6. Electrosonic Inc.
- 7. Technical Innovation
- 8. HB Communications, Inc.
- 9. Xerox Audio Visual Solutions
- 10. Video Corporation of America
- 11. Ford Audio-Video
- 12. CCS Presentation Systems
- 13. IVCi
- 14. Audio Video Systems
- 15. Communications Engineering, Inc.
- 16. UnifiedAV Systems, Inc
- 17. Summit Integration Systems
- 18. Verrex Corporation
- 19. Avidex
- 20. CompView
- 21. BlueWater Technologies
- 22. Anderson Audio Visual
- 23. Data Projections, Inc.
- 24. Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. (CTSI)
- 25. The Systems Group, LLC
- 26. Washington Professional Systems
- 27. SoundCom Systems
- 28. Adtech Systems
- 29. Alpha Video & Audio, Inc.
- 30. Digital Networks Group, Inc.
- 31. Avitecture, Inc.
- 32. Spinitar
- 33. Street and Company
- 34. Lee Hartman And Sons Inc
- 35. Sensory Technologies
- 36. Advanced AV
- 37. All Pro Sound
- 38. Vistacom Inc
- 39. Comprehensive Technical Group, Inc.
- 40. SVT - Sport View Technologies
- 41. Snader and Associates
- 42. United Visual, Inc
- 43. CEC (Communications Engineering Company)
- 44. SIGNET Electronic Systems, Inc.
- 45. Tele-Measurements Inc.
- 46. Total Video Products, Inc
- 47. Tierney Brothers, Inc.
- 48. NOR-COM, Inc.
- 49. Strategic Connections Inc
- 50. AVDB Group LC (Audio Video Design Build)