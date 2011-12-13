SCN's Top 50 Systems Integrators for 2011

New York, NY—Systems Contractor News has unveiled its annual list of the Top 50 Systems Integrators for 2011. The Top 50, which ranks firms from the U.S. and Canada, is determined by projected commercial systems integration revenue for 2011. AVI-SPL, based in Tampa, FL, topped this year's list with a projected $550M in total revenue, including $360M in projected revenue from commercial AV systems installations. The list of the Top 50 Systems Integrators of 2011 follows below, and for a PDF version of the complete story, click here.

1. AVI-SPL

2. MicroTech

3. Whitlock

4. AVI Systems, Inc.

5. Diversified Systems

6. Electrosonic Inc.

7. Technical Innovation

8. HB Communications, Inc.

9. Xerox Audio Visual Solutions

10. Video Corporation of America

11. Ford Audio-Video

12. CCS Presentation Systems

13. IVCi

14. Audio Video Systems

15. Communications Engineering, Inc.

16. UnifiedAV Systems, Inc

17. Summit Integration Systems

18. Verrex Corporation

19. Avidex

20. CompView

21. BlueWater Technologies

22. Anderson Audio Visual

23. Data Projections, Inc.

24. Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. (CTSI)

25. The Systems Group, LLC

26. Washington Professional Systems

27. SoundCom Systems

28. Adtech Systems

29. Alpha Video & Audio, Inc.

30. Digital Networks Group, Inc.

31. Avitecture, Inc.

32. Spinitar

33. Street and Company

34. Lee Hartman And Sons Inc

35. Sensory Technologies

36. Advanced AV

37. All Pro Sound

38. Vistacom Inc

39. Comprehensive Technical Group, Inc.

40. SVT - Sport View Technologies

41. Snader and Associates

42. United Visual, Inc

43. CEC (Communications Engineering Company)

44. SIGNET Electronic Systems, Inc.

45. Tele-Measurements Inc.

46. Total Video Products, Inc

47. Tierney Brothers, Inc.

48. NOR-COM, Inc.

49. Strategic Connections Inc

50. AVDB Group LC (Audio Video Design Build)