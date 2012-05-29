Christie Unveils New Projectors

Christie showcased some of its newest technologies at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show April 16-19 including a High Frame Rate (HFR) 3D demonstration, an expanded portfolio of 3-chip DLP projectors that can natively project in portrait orientation and the introduction of two new 3LCD projectors. Also on the booth was a new Christie broadcast set design featuring an interactive tiled display wall.

Front and center in the high definition Christie broadcast set design was a concave backdrop of 138 Christie MicroTiles. The 48 center tiles featured interactive technology while two portrait-mounted 55-inch Christie FHD551-x flat panels framed the sides of this fully integrated display.

With the elimination of furniture and its shallow profile view, the set was designed to show the future of broadcast sets. In addition to the interactive component allowing on-air personalities to manipulate content and illustrate their story, the set changed from one design to another with a simple touch.

Managing and controlling the multiple display and video processing technologies was the Christie Spyder X20 video processor.

3D content from award-winning director James Cameron was screened for the media using HFR projection. Using the Christie CP2220 Digital Cinema projector, Christie showed the James Cameron-directed medieval feast and sword fight. This 40-minute video (showing 24, 48 and 60 frames per second comparisons of cinema content) was held several times daily in a theater-like experience. The Christie CP2220 projector offers full 2K resolution, triple flash for 3D projection and built-in support for HDCP and de-interlacing of alternative content. Using the Texas Instruments 1.2" DMD allows for bigger, brighter 3D movies, and more efficient cooling which extends the life of the projector.

