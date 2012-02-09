Sony Names Stampede Distributor for EVI

Amherst, NY--Stampede Presentation Products announced that it has been named a United States distributor of the Sony EVI Series of pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) video cameras.

According to Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly, effective immediately Stampede assumes responsibility for the sales and marketing of the Sony EVI-HD7V, EVI-HD3V, EVI-D70, EVI-D70/W, EVI-D100, and EVI-HD1 Video Cameras.

"These Sony EVI Cameras provide added choices for the growing range of video conferencing, distance learning, house of worship, hospitals, nursing homes, event center, concert hall, and remote justice applications where imaging superiority, reliability, and installation flexibility are critically important," Kelly said. "The addition of these cameras to our product offering provides our dealers with a new product line to bring to their end-user customers. We are expanding the range of possible installation environments our dealers can pursue - and that is what Stampede is fundamentally all about: creating new market opportunities while strengthening core channel strengths."

Stampede Presentation Products, Inc. is the exclusive North American distributor of Sony Video Conferencing solutions.