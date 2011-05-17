AMX Expands Operations in India

Bangalore, India--AMX has expanded operations together with a new, state-of-the-art facility in Bangalore, India.

Located in the heart of the central commercial district in Bangalore, on M G road, the new facility will allow AMX to broaden its operations in India and service the audio-visual needs of emerging markets. The 4,745 square-foot facility will serve as the company’s main hub in India and includes a fully equipped training center and spacious showroom to demonstrate the company's integrated AV-IT solutions.

“India is an important growth market for us,” said AMX president and CEO, Rashid Skaf. “With this new facility AMX is expanding its commitment to the Indian market, putting us on course for significant growth in the years ahead.”