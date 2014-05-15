WolfVision Debuts Visualizer Systems

Boasting re-engineered hardware and software tools, as well as an emphasis on better communication and collaboration, WolfVision is offering a revamped, wide range of solutions optimized to help users get the most out of classrooms and business meetings. Enhanced Visualizer units, a multimedia dashboard app, and customizable upgrade packages create presentation and knowledge transfer solutions for any environment.

In addition to displaying live and external material from a wide variety of sources, WolfVision's Visualizer systems feature onboard HD video recording with audio, enabling entire multimedia presentations and lectures to be captured and preserved for future use. With integrated WLAN connectivity, internal memory, USB storage capabilities, and HDMI input and output switching, WolfVision solutions are an all-in-one multimedia presentation and training tool.

Syncing a Visualizer with a tablet gives access to vSolution Connect; WolfVision's innovative, award-winning multimedia dashboard app. The Connect software allows users to integrate and display live materials, as well as videos, graphs, documents, PowerPoints, and websites, all from one dashboard. A live image preview on the tablet shows exactly what the audience sees on-screen, and wireless connectivity allows presentations or lectures to be delivered from anywhere in the room. The vSolution Connect also gives users the option to record entire presentations, including audio, and save them directly to the tablet's internal memory.

Visit http://www.wolfvision.us/ for more information.