SunBriteTV Ships Signature Series Models

SunBriteTV's Signature Series SB-5560HD.

SunBriteTV has begun shipping its new Signature Series SB-3260HD and SB-5560HD outdoor LCD televisions to systems integrators nationwide.

According to the company, the new line of 32-, 46-, 55- and 65-inch models offer outdoor LCD TVs at affordable prices while maintaining weather-proofing features and technologies.

“With the introduction of our new, more affordable Signature Series TVs, we are opening this outdoor entertainment experience to a wider range of consumers,” said Tom Dixon, vice president of marketing, SunBriteTV. “The Signature Series models starting at $1,495 (the 32-inch SB-3260HD) gives integrators a great solution for a myriad of retail businesses, including hotels, resorts, restaurants, bars, stadiums and educational venues.”

The Signature line models are designed to resist rain, humidity, salt corrosion, dust, and insects, and are equipped with internal cooling systems to withstand outside temperatures up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit. All models have special anti-glare screens and are specially designed to deliver sharp, bright high-definition in the outdoor environment. Each includes a sealed wiring compartment to keep moisture out, powerful audio systems, and a weatherproof remote.

“The SB-6560HD is not only our biggest-ever TV, but the largest true outdoor TV developed, and was created to meet the growing consumer demand for larger screen sizes of outdoor TVs,” said Tom Dixon, vice president of marketing, SunBriteTV. “As part of our new Signature Series, the SB-6560HD offers the ultimate in all-weather durability and features, along with exceptional picture quality and versatile installation options.”