Intelix Adjusts Offerings

MIDDLETON, WI—Intelix plans to discontinue its mic/line mixing product line effective March 1. The move comes after announcing 40 percent growth in 2010, including strong gains in the digital signage and digital AV routing markets. By moving away from mic/line mixer manufacturing, Intelix will place more focus on its HDMI and digital routing solutions.

HAVERFORD, PA—Recently Clear Sound was contacted to upgrade the sound in one of the Haverford School’s gyms, and implemented a solution consisting of an overhead grid of 36 Community R.5COAX99 loudspeakers. Each speaker is suspended from a custom built Unistrut arm mounted to bracing beams, which span the court.

ADI Adds Vivotek

MELVILLE, NY—ADI has expanded its IP offering to include solutions from Vivotek. Dealers across North America will now have access to the complete line of IP cameras and related accessories to help build complete surveillance systems.

Neutrik Opens New Facility

CHARLOTTE, NC—Neutrik has opened a new, larger U.S. headquarters in Charlotte, NC. “The space provides us with excellent warehousing, lower costs, better logistics, and with its close proximity to an airport, improved access to transportation,” said Peter Milbery, president of Neutrik USA.

In addition to the improvements to logistics and operations, the new facility, which sits on 6.1 acres, is large enough to hold the company’s national training meetings for its sales representatives and distributors, as well as space for permanent product displays to assist in product training.