Basalte Brings Eve On-Wall iPad Frame to U.S., Canada

Dealers and system integrators within the U.S. and Canada can now order the Eve iPad frames from the Basalte U.S. online store with the launch of a dedicated U.S. website, www.basalte.us.

Eve – the iPad frame - is a combination of beauty and practicality, with respect for the iPad design. The frame is available in different high-quality finishes to match different interiors of the house. All Eve covers are available in a rectangular or rounded version.

For commercial applications like retail and hospitality, a security version of the Eve cover is available. The iPad can easily be unlocked and removed again by using a small tool.

Being an on-wall solution, installation is very simple. The iPad can easily be attached to the wall by means of two screws. No need to take it off to load the battery and no unsightly cables or connections—all you need is a single gang wall box to install it. Eve is compatible with iPad 2, iPad 3, iPad 4 featuring the Lightning connector and iPad mini.