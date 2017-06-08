Winsted Releases Smartphone App For Ascend Sit/Stand Consoles

Winsted has released a new smartphone app for the Prestige Ascend line of sit/stand consoles, designed to make adjusting control room workstations for sit/stand ergonomics easier.

Alongside a wireless remote option, users can adjust the height of the Ascend work surface using a smartphone app. The app is compatible with iOS and Android phones using a Bluetooth adapter.

Studies show that movement throughout the day is important to maintaining good health. Winsted’s Ascend sit/stand consoles can be raised and lowered to meet the needs of individual operators while offering flexibility between sitting and standing. The consoles feature electric-lift legs with three programmable height settings for versatility and optimum comfort in any control room setting.