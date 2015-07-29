Winners Announced for Media Vision’s InfoComm15 'Audio Matters' Expression Wall

With barely any space left to write on, Media Vision’s creative expression wall captured inspiration during all three show days at InfoComm 2015, displaying a total of 85 original contributions from show attendees.

Why Audio Matters?



From one-worded responses – “What?” – to more elaborated ones – “Without audio, life as we know it would cease to exist. Audio makes the world go round. From music setting the mood to saying you care … we need it.” (Dina Delic, Full Sail University) – all contributions make us engaged in the reflection and improve our technical and philosophical understanding of the value of audio in our professions and lives.



The angle is at times humorous – “Charades on VTC is difficult” (Ron DeVoe, TOTAL Marketing) – at times personal – “Because my kids say I can’t hear anything” (Kelly Perkins, AVI Systems) – factual – “Audio is the first letter in AV” (Kelly Kotwas, The World Bank), and most frequently connecting to passion “Keeps my heart in the beat” (Connell Fulmore, Creative AV Services)” or “Audio can be seen, heard, felt, it floods multiple senses” (Stacie Causey, Marion County, FL).



Following the show, a panel of evaluators selected the quotes that most originally or powerfully conveyed the message of why audio matters. Media Vision is now announcing the three winners, one for each show day:

-InfoComm Day 1, Media Vision Audio Matters Winner: "Hearing is believing; hearing well is understanding" from Gary Sage, Classroom Technology Solutions, Jacksonville, FL

-InfoComm Day 2, Media Vision Audio Matters Winner: “How can I help you, if I cannot hear what you need” from Ken Hickmott, Digital Age Technologies, Davison, MI

-InfoComm Day 3 Media Vision Audio Matters Winner: “Video without audio is just pictures!” Chuck Kjergaard, Victory Church, Lakeland, FL



The Media Vision team sends warm congratulations to the three selected contributors – each winning two tickets to a music performance of their choice – and thank all others for participating.



“The great enthusiasm and emotions shared by booth visitors is very rewarding for our team” said Patrick Herlihy, director of sales at Media Vision. “Every day, we speak about the importance of high-quality, intelligible audio to facilitate accurate communication, particularly for teleconferencing applications. Seeing that our clients truly connect with this message is wonderful: Audio Matters!”