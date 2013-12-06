Biamp Systems Introduces Vocia Paging Station Kit

The What: Biamp Systems, a provider of networked media systems, has introduced the newest additions to its public address and voice evacuation system: Vocia PSKIT-1 interface kit and 1.5.2 software.

The new PSKIT-1 paging station kit and latest software update are designed to provide greater ease-of-use and streamlined communication in paging systems that incorporate third-party components.

The What Else: The PSKIT-1 is a standalone paging station kit that allows for direct connection to third-party equipment, such as legacy paging stations and fireman's microphone panels. The PSKIT-1 features embedded DSP and on-board memory to support standard and advanced public address and mass notification functionalities. The PSKIT-1 can store 999 user-defined page codes, and device-specific configuration information is stored locally within the unit.

The Vocia 1.5.2 software update enables one-button paging functionality across all of the Biamp advanced paging station devices (DS-10, WS-10, EWS-10, PSKIT-1). This streamlined functionality facilitates quicker page message delivery while allowing end users to define single-digit custom paging codes.



The Why: "Biamp's addition of the PSKIT-1 lets integrators and consultants design a Vocia paging solution, whilst allowing them to keep the paging stations a customer is comfortable using," said Graeme Harrison, executive vice president of marketing, Biamp Systems. "The software update continues to add more value by providing end users with a faster, simpler one-button message interface."