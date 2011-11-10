Epson Creates Deal Registration Program

Long Beach, CA--Epson has introduced a new Deal Registration Program for projector reseller partners.

Offered through the ImageWaySM Partner Program – Epson’s channel partner initiative designed specifically for value-added resellers (VARs) – this new program rewards loyal reseller partners who invest time and effort into recommending and demonstrating select Epson projectors.

Through the Program, resellers that complete the Epson Deal Registration Form at Epson.com/ImageWay, demonstrate the Epson projector to the end-user, and ship the product within 120 days of the date Epson approves deal registration, may be granted an additional discount for their efforts. Resellers that obtain approval for qualifying deals will receive exclusive discounts on select Epson projectors. Eligible products include the PowerLite Pro G-series, PowerLite Pro Z-series, BrightLink 455Wi, and BrightLink 455Wi-V projectors sold into the education market.

“As a leader in the projector market, we understand the value of rewarding our reseller partners who invest time and resources into showcasing the image quality and ease-of-use features available with Epson projection solutions,” said Rajeev Mishra, vice president, North America commercial sales and marketing. “The Deal Registration Program underscores Epson’s commitment to the success of its reseller partners, as they are instrumental in maintaining our position as the number-one selling projector brand worldwide.”

For additional information about the new program, as well as access to the deal registration form, visit epson.com.