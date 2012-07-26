Samsung Launches MD LED Series

With the introduction of the MD LED Series, Samsung is attempting to speed up the enterprise transition to LED by making it a more affordable and competitive solution, without sacrificing key features.





At 17.5mm (bottom 21mm), the narrow bezel allows audiences to focus on the content, and the slim depth offers more space for installation. The MD Series is lightweight, permitting easier installation and more efficient space management. With reduced heat emission, the MD Series is more energy efficient. It also features an embedded media player for content play and updates.