High End Adds Wholehog MIDI LTC Widget

High End Systems, a Barco company, has announced a new Wholehog MIDI/LTC Widget and cosmetic changes to other existing Wholehog accessory products.

The new MIDI/LTC widget replaces the original LTC Widget and adds additional MIDI functionality with MIDI in/out/thru capability. Packaged in a lightweight metallic black case, the Wholehog MIDI/LTC Widget connects to any USB enabled Windows PC, Road Hog console, or Wholehog 3 console to provide a single Linear Timecode input as well as MIDI input/output capabilities.

When used in conjunction with a Wholehog 3 console, Road Hog console, or Hog 3PC software, the new MIDI/LTC Widget provides a powerful level of timecode and MIDI functionality. This configuration provides a solution for backup and show control applications.

All other Wholehog Widgets have also changed packaging to a lightweight metallic black case. The single universe DMX Widget provides 512 channels of DMX via USB, while the four universe DMX Super Widget provides 2048 channels of DMX via USB.

In addition to the cosmetic change for Wholehog USB Widgets, the DMX Processor 8000 (DP8000) will soon receive a stylish update. The updated DP8000 will feature a larger LCD screen and metallic black finish. All functionality will remain the same as existing DP8000 units, as the change is purely aesthetic.