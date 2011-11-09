Qumu Releases Qumu Quick Capture

Qumu has released Qumu Quick Capture, a web-based screen capture and video creation tool with a simple interface that allows users to create rich media presentations.

Quick Capture is an add-on component to the Qumu Video Control Center that synchronizes audio and video with screen recording of anything on the user’s desktop.

Quick Capture not only records all screens, it can simultaneously capture video from a webcam or PC camera so you can see the screen images and the presenter at the same time. It also provides instruction arrows or callouts that can be inserted after the user finishes, providing added ease-of-use for viewers. Quick Capture automatically uploads the finished presentation to the Qumu Video Control Center where it can be shared easily with others. Published content can also be protected for viewing only by assigned users.

“The release of Qumu Quick Capture greatly enhances our Social Video capabilities as it enables employees to quickly and easily create compelling video presentations,” said Ray Hood, senior vice president and general manager of Qumu. “With more and more of our customers allowing employees to create and submit their own videos, Quick Capture provides a simple, yet robust tool for creating and sharing Employee Generated Content.”