Whitlock Acquires Select Business Operations of Xerox Audio Visual Solutions

Whitlock has acquired select business operations of Xerox Audio Visual Solutions (XAV) from Global Imaging Systems (GIS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Xerox.

While XAV had built a strong audio visual business with increased emphasis on enterprise and government customers, after strategic review, GIS decided that XAV did not align with the rest of its extensive business services portfolio.

“Whitlock has a strong commitment to culture and a long history of organic growth, but this opportunity with XAV matched perfectly with our core business principles and values,” stated Whitlock CEO Doug Hall.

In deciding to transition out of the business, GIS sought a company that could ensure its audio visual customers would continue to enjoy excellent service and its employees could continue to develop and grow their careers. Whitlock is able to offer great benefits to both, including a proven track record, financial stability, and an expanded footprint for improved service and support nationally and globally.

A number of XAV operational employees will become Whitlock employees, with customer relationships and existing contracts being assigned to Whitlock. XAV business operations in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania will further strengthen Whitlock’s national service delivery to enterprise customers.

“Whitlock’s mission is to retain, acquire and develop mutually rewarding customer partnerships and the most respected workforce in the industry,” Doug explained. “The XAV addition has provided an opportunity for Whitlock to acquire some exceptional employee talent and customer relationships which are complementary to our existing business.”

“The more we met with XAV leadership, mutual respect grew into excitement about our common cultures and strategic direction,” added Whitlock COO Roger Patrick. “We were more aligned than we could have imagined, and the merging of our teams will allow Whitlock to quickly scale in key markets and offer the talented XAV workforce a place to develop their career paths, contribute to best practices and continue to deliver outstanding customer experiences.”

As of today, Whitlock has 20 U.S. locations and more than 700 employees.