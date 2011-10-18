Park Cast Network Chooses NEC VUKUNET

NEC Display Solutions of America has announced that New York-based Park Cast Network is using the VUKUNET platform to manage and flight advertising campaigns on its digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising network in public parking facilities in New York, as well as its expansion in Chicago.

VUKUNET provides comprehensive advertising inventory management and campaign placement. It also offers detailed tracking and reporting capabilities to the network as well as media buyers looking to place ads on DOOH ad networks.

“NEC Display Solutions is pleased that Park Cast Network chose VUKUNET to help fuel the growth of its business,” said Pierre Richer, President and COO of NEC Display Solutions. “Park Cast will realize a number of benefits, including streamlined inventory management and automated ad delivery to each screen. The VUKUNET platform reporting and advertising proof-of-performance capabilities will also bring them incremental advertisers.”

Each Park Cast display delivers relevant, entertaining, informative content designed to engage customers. The network currently has advertising relationships with several large news and sports organizations.

“As we continue to grow our network, we are confident that our relationship with NEC’s VUKUNET will ease the process of managing inventory and flighting our ad campaigns,” said Joe Matriss, Managing Director at Park Cast. “VUKUNET automates the entire DOOH advertising process, saving us time and money when running ad campaigns. Also, VUKUNET works in parallel with our current CMS, Dynasign, so it’s very easy to implement.”