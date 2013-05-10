AVI-SPL Introduces Integrated Healthcare Solutions at ATA Annual Conference

AVI-SPL will showcase its medical industry expertise at the American Telemedicine Association's (ATA) annual meeting and trade show in Austin, TX on May 6-7, 2013.

AVI-SPL will introduce integrated healthcare solutions for operating rooms, medical collaboration, IP-based monitored care systems and telehealth.

Leading this launch is AVI-SPL's medical team, a medical specialty group that designs, develops and implements advanced healthcare solutions for a wide range of clinical and non-clinical applications.

"AVI-SPL is continuously innovating, and believes access to the latest technologies and services is critical in order for healthcare facilities to provide the best care for their patients and to keep their operations running efficiently," said Tony McClain, vice president, AVI-SPL Medical.

AVI-SPL will demonstrate the following solutions at ATA:

Mobile Diagnostic Cart: Remote Diagnostics Made Easy

Medical collaboration is an essential part of the modern healthcare landscape and the need for effective communication is more important than ever. AVI-SPL Medical's Mobile Diagnostic Cart is an agnostic telemedicine platform configured to support one or a combination of several specialties while providing real-time video and audio communication with medical professionals. Designed around clinical workflows with a compact footprint and ergonomics for easy and rapid deployment, the Mobile Diagnostic Cart allows scheduled and impromptu clinical examinations by medical practitioners at the touch of a button.

Nurse Command & Control (NCIP): 24-hour Monitoring from Anywhere

NCIP is an IP-based camera monitored care solution that supports patient care and safety within the hospital walls 24/7. These systems are deployed to monitor surgical floors, Intensive Care Units, patient rooms or managed care facilities. NCIP employs two-way audio, interfaces with smart phones and tablets while providing video masking technology to protect patient privacy. This versatile camera system can be used as a communication platform for surgeons to communicate with the nursing staff outside the OR, OR Directors to monitor work flow and turnover of the OR, patient observation and management while in recovery, and to observe medical procedures broadcasted and recorded for training and archiving.

Point-of-Care: Enhancing the Patient Experience

From patient entertainment to clinical rounding, healthcare providers are seeking alternatives in an effort to improve the patient experience. AVI-SPL Medical's Point-of-Care delivers bedside entertainment and education including IPTV, games, Video on Demand (VOD), educational content as well as hospital-broadcast messaging, pain management and hospital surveys to patients. This versatile infotainment system also provides the hospital staff the ability to quickly access EHRs (Electronic Health Records) and to communicate information electronically through secured access via RFID to improve hospital workflow and overall patient satisfaction.

See AVI-SPL's healthcare solutions at ATA at booth #505. Live demonstrations are scheduled for: