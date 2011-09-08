Crestron Prepares for Government Demand

Rockleigh, NJ--As the Federal government fiscal year end approaches, Crestron has added 15 new GSA authorized dealers and submitted over 200 new products to the GSA IT Schedule 70 contract (GS-35F-0125X) to ensure its government and military customers have access to the latest digital AV technology.

In order to assist federal agencies and branches of the U.S. military in making the transition from an analog to digital AV infrastructure, Crestron products added to the GSA 70 contract include the new DigitalMedia 8G+ solutions, V-Panel high-definition touch screens, HDMI Essentials product line, and more.

In addition to priority order fulfillment through gov.orders@crestron.com, government customers using the Crestron GSA schedule 70 IT contract receive a 5-year warranty on all Crestron products. This exclusive 5-year warranty extends the standard Crestron 3-year warranty coverage, already the industry's strongest.

"Our many years of experience partnering with the federal government has given us the expertise to design and engineer AV control products that meet their highest standard and provide the U.S. Armed Forces with the resources they need to satisfy their mission," said Landon Lovett, Crestron director of Federal Government Markets. "Adding our latest digital solutions to the GSA contract, along with our new 5-year extended warranty to all GSS partners, Crestron is focused on helping all federal agencies make a smooth transition to the digital world."

Crestron has a long history of serving the Federal government and U.S. Department of Defense. Crestron technologies and products have earned a large portfolio of certifications and compliance approvals required by the U.S. Federal Government and branches of the U.S. Military. Crestron Department of Defense certifications include: DoD JITC Information Assurance (IA) Certification, Crosstalk Tested for JWICS Compliance of DigitalMedia, U.S. Army Certificate of Networthiness (CoN) for RoomView Server Edition software, TEMPEST Compliance for Volatility, U.S. Navy Class A Shock Test Certification, DoD Section 508 Compliance, and IPV6 Compliance.