HDBaseT Alliance to Demo Device Interoperability at CEDIA

HDBaseT Alliance, booth #3326, will host a Certification Showcase at CEDIA EXPO 2012, September 6-8 in Indianapolis, Ind., providing Alliance members an opportunity to demonstrate compliance and interoperability among a variety of HDBaseT-certified devices.

The Alliance will also display multiple HDBaseT consumer electronics use case demonstrations.

The Certification Showcase will highlight the value of the HDBaseT Alliance Certification Program, which ensures interoperability among current and future HDBaseT products and guarantees all certified products have met an approved baseline for HDBaseT functionality, the Alliance says. Installers and end-users simply need to look for the HDBaseT logo on a product to be assured that it is compliant and part of an established ecosystem.

The Alliance will also demonstrate HDBaseT solutions for CE applications including a whole-home network, a single-wire TV and a home theater projector installation. An HDBaseT-embedded digital signage screen will also be on display in the Alliance booth. All demonstrations will highlight the 5Play feature set-sending full, uncompressed HD video, audio, Ethernet, power (100W) and controls over a single 100m LAN cable.

In addition to these booth demonstrations, HDBaseT Alliance will also represent its technology at the following co-located events:

CEDIA Expo Media Preview, Sept. 5, 12:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m.: HDBaseT Alliance representatives will meet with press and industry analysts at the pre-show media preview hosted by CEDIA.

HDBaseT Alliance Product Training Seminar, Sept. 7, 4:00 p.m.-5:30 p.m.:

HDBaseT Alliance will host a CEDIA Manufacturer Product Training program covering HDBaseT technology, the Alliance Certification Program and Installer's Program.

To meet with HDBaseT Alliance at CEDIA Expo 2012, contact press@HDBaseT.org or call 503-619-0656.