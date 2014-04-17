Wharton IT Director Joins SCN Mersive Webinar

SCN editor Kirsten Nelson is hosting a webinar that poses a question we've all been wondering about: "Display Software? How Do I Sell That?" Scheduled for May 8, 2014 at 2.00 p.m. EDT, the webinar is sponsored by Mersive, makers of Solstice display and collaboration software that provides an answer to another big question: "How can I wirelessly share video from mobile devices on a presentation screen?"





If you're wondering how to do that, and you want to hear from someone who has actually integrated Solstice into a major application and uses it daily, then you'll want to register for this webinar. (You can register for free here, by the way.)

The special guest star of the webinar will be Marko Jarymovych, IT technical director of the public technology group in Wharton Computing. The very engaging and informative Jarymovych uses Mersive software across his deployment of classroom technology and instructional services for the Philadelphia and San Francisco campus of the Wharton School. You'll definitely want to hear his real-world perspective as revealed in a conversation with Mersive founder and CTO Christopher Jaynes and CEO Rob Balgley.

As we get closer to InfoComm 2014, many are hoping to discover new ways to simplify the connection between customers and their mobile device data. Among these will be Mersive, which this year will be making a big splash at the entrance to the show floor. Mersive's Solstice software is proven and tested in the field, and the launch of a new version adds to its features and capabilities. But how does it really work in the AV setting?

Find out in this webinar, which was designed for AV integration professionals. In this session, Mersive executives will provide their high-level vision of how software is changing the game, reveal Solstice's new technical and functional options, and share insights into how the AV sales approach will change with new offerings like Solstice.

SCN's April 2014 Future Trends Survey identified "mobile device integration" as the top demand across commercial AV customer sets today. In addition to unified communications demands, there is a larger need for easy connection to an AV presentation system, and communicating in real-time with data and images in a meaningful way.

Are your clients still "shoulder surfing" in meetings? Whether million-dollar decisions are at stake, lives and security hang in the balance, or collaboration is key to an optimal outcome, in order for AV consultants and integrators to stay in the game even as hardware fades away, we really have to make it easier to make information from mobile devices visually accessible in a group setting.



Featured Speakers:

Rob Balgley

CEO

MersiveBalgley has worked as CEO of several category-defining companies funded by some of the most successful venture capital firms in the world. Most recently, he was CEO of SkyeTek, the worldwide market share leader in embedded RFID readers and technology. Prior to that, Balgley was CEO of Jabber, the pioneer and leader in enterprise instant messaging, which was later acquired by Cisco Systems. Before Jabber, he was CEO of Mobile Logic, an early market leader of mobile data networking software. Earlier in his career, Balgley held executive positions in sales and marketing at GE, 3Com, Hughes Aircraft and Case Communications.

Christopher Jaynes



Founder & CTO

Mersive

In 2006, Jaynes co-founded Mersive and now serves as the company’s Chief Technology Officer. He received his doctoral degree at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst where he worked on camera calibration and aerial image interpretation technologies that were then used by the federal government. Jaynes received his Bachelor of Science degree with honors from the School of Computer Science at the University of Utah. Prior to his work at Mersive, Jaynes founded the Metaverse Lab dedicated to addressing problems in multimedia technologies and research related to video surveillance, human-computer interaction and display technologies. It was recognized as one of the leading laboratories for computer vision and interactive media and has contributed to self-calibrating displays, video tracking and surveillance, illumination models and projective geometry. In 2000, he helped found the University of Kentucky Center for Visualization and Virtual Environments where he studied problems related to virtual reality and novel display systems.

IT Technical Director of the Public Technology Group

The Wharton School of the University of PennsylvaniaWith over 12 years of service, his primary role is deploying classroom technology and instructional services for the Philadelphia and San Francisco campus’ of the Wharton School. Jarymovych is involved in strategic planning, system design, and execution of technology related projects. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Jarymovych earned a MLA from the University of Pennsylvania in 1999, a MSIS from Drexel University in 2002 and is currently working on cloud based/wireless video conferencing/collaboration, and enhancing project management best practices.

