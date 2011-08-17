Kramer Introduces HDMI Matrix Switchers

Kramer Electronics has introduced the VS-88H, VS-66H3, VS-84H and VS-48H high quality 8x8, 6x6, 8x4 and 4x8 matrix switchers for HDMI signals.

All four units support up to 2.25Gbps bandwidth per graphic channel and offer HDMI Support (V.1.4 with 3D, Deep Color, x.v.Color and Lip Sync). They are HDCP (High Definition Digital Content Protection) and HDTV (High Definition Television) compatible.

These models include Kramer’s I-EDIDPro technology; Kramer's Intelligent EDID Processing. I-EDIDPro technology ensures that EDID information is properly processed, resulting in Plug and Play operation within HDMI systems. The units re-clock and equalize all signals, and can route any input to any or all outputs simultaneously.

These new HDMI Matrix switchers also incorporate Kramer's I-HDCPro technology. Kramer I-HDCPro Intelligent HDCP Processing constantly verifies and maintains HDCP encryption between input and output devices to ensure quick and reliable switching with minimal switching time.

Each matrix switcher can store up to 16 preset switches in memory locations for quick access to common configurations. These preset switches can be recalled from memory and executed when needed.

All of these HDMI matrix switchers can be controlled using the front panel button, the included IR remote or via RS-232 (K-Router Windows-based software is included) or Ethernet. Windows-based Ethernet Configuration Manager & Virtual Serial Port Manager software is also included. A lockout button on the front panel prevents unwanted tampering with the buttons once the unit is setup properly.

The VS-88H, VS-66H3, VS-84H and VS-48H matrix switchers all fit into one vertical space of a standard 19-inch rack mount (1RU) with rack "ears" included.