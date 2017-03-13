Webinar: Building your IT Services Business: Quick Start to Entering a new Vertical Market

What does it take to tackle a niche market? The first thing most people ask when considering focus on vertical or niche markets is, of course, what are the benefits? In this session, learn ten steps to help you build an effective plan to assist your organization and become a dominant provider of IT solutions for your chosen vertical market. You’ll hear best practices on selecting a target vertical market and creating a profile for clients in that market, as well as identifying key influencers in the market, and creating a positioning statement.

