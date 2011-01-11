Christie Launches Managed Services Solution at NRF

- David Keene– The snowy conditions in the East and SouthEast have not put a dent in the goings-on at the biggest Retail show in the U.S.– NRF, the National Retail Foundation’s annual show for technology and marketing initiatives for the Retail space (BTW, celbrating its 100th annual show this week). NRF’s “Big Show” floor, started yesterday, and continues through today at the Javits Center in NYC. Of course the NRF is not just about digital signage– it’s about technology for payments at retail, to sustainable merchandising, to digital marketing, and everything in between… which leads an interesting development at NRF this week: Christie Digital, who is not just in digital signage, is also making news this week. Well known in the larger AV world for decades as a leading manufacturer of video projectors (everything from classroom projectors, to the big projectors that are being installed in commercial movie theaters all over the world now), Christie is now making a move into the digital signage space. Christie brought out their new product “MicroTile” a little over a year ago, which was a home run, for the digital signage market (it was all over InfoComm last year, as well as DSE, and other shows). But for Christie’s latest move– the launching at NRF of its new “Managed Services” for digital signage– is, at the risk of oversimplifying, a leveraging of their success in the movie theater market. Christie is probably the leader now, in market share, in the move to “digital cinema” i.e. replacing analog film projectors in commercial movie theaters with digital video projectors (in Christie’s case– DLP projectors). Quietly– until now– Christie has leveraged their strength in the projector side of this cinema market to develop content monitoring and content management services. And now they are bringing this experience – taken for example from their deployment of trailer displays, menu boards and other QSR type services for AMC and other movie chains– to the broader market. With Christie’s vast resources, expertise, and established channel network, they should be a formidable player. Here, below, is the press release from Christie, from the NRF show.
- Christie Brings End-to-End Digital Signage Solutions to Retail Marketplace
- NRF/NEW YORK – (January 10, 2011) – Christie®, a global visual technology company, today unveiled a range of comprehensive digital signage solutions at the National Retail Federation (NRF) Expo 2011; solutions that deliver the coveted “wow” factor that retailers are searching for as well as the behind-the-scenes monitoring and control necessary to keep display systems running. Characterized by excellent visual quality, ease of setup and use, and low maintenance, the solutions are backed by support and service options, which only a world-class manufacturer like Christie, with more than 80 years of best in class visual products and services experience, can provide.
- “Retailers know their messaging and want partners who can translate their visions into impactful displays that support in-store marketing strategies, increase dwell time and engage shoppers,” said Sean James, vice president, Managed Services, Christie. “We create exciting, in-store experiences that make customers stop, shop and play. And by offering specialty installations from design through deployment and into post-deployment monitoring and maintenance, Christie offers retailers the end-to-end solutions they need to stand apart in a competitive world.”
- Ultimate Freedom for Store Designers and Brand Managers
- Christie’s digital display solutions deliver extremely bright and high resolution images, ideally suited for window front and in-store installations. The modular nature of the displays gives store designers complete freedom to create captivating digital displays in any shape or size. Plus, with their narrow profile, displays can be part of any store retrofit, and can be easily assembled, dismantled and reconstructed in new locations and configurations to meet the changing needs of each (shopping) season.
- With the unrivalled wide color gamut, Christie’s digital displays deliver exceptional Pantone color matching, providing Brand Managers with the added assurance that the integrity of their brand is consistently protected and maintained.
- Ongoing Monitoring, Support and Services
- Christie’s Digital Signage Solutions also include post-installation remote management, monitoring and control of all digital displays. A virtual “big brother,” Christie’s 24/7 managed services ensure that clients’ display systems continued to play and display consistently and reliably.
- Interactive, Multimedia Solutions and Services on Display at NRF
- NRF Expo 2011 attendees will be struck by how Christie displays can be seen from any viewpoint and angle, ensuring that the fast-moving audiences that characterize retail shopping dwell on and in some cases interact with the display, which in turn delivers the full impact of a retailer’s messages.
- Specifically, Christie will showcase a ‘shop and play’ interactive display, featuring Christie MicroTilesin a unique configuration complete with sound, that allows customers to select different product configurations interactively, spinning and rotating them for better views, and even downloading the images to their mobile devices should they desire.
- As well, a “Virtual Shelf™ will be showcased. A multimedia application, the Virtual Shelf combines Christimice MicroTiles display technology, interactive and mobile applications to support new innovative in-store marketing strategies. Retailers can significantly add value to the in-store experience from a visual and architectural perspective, while optimizing inventory management with a mix of real and virtual products on display.
- “Christie’s digital video displays have been used by some of the world’s most discerning retailers and marketers including Harrods, Versace and the Miami Dolphins,” said James. “Retailers need an instant way to connect with customers and influence shopping decisions at the point of purchase, where the majority of sales are made. Our goal is to deliver the “wow” factor that ultimately engages customers, while providing back-end support to ensure that displays are always running and driving revenue for our clients.”
