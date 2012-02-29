Christie’s 3-Zone Presence at DSE 2012

Christie will present three display zones at Digital Signage Expo in Las Vegas, March 6 – 9, that illustrate the company’s digital signage solutions.

On Display at DSE, Christie Booth #1051

The Christie booth at DSE includes Christie® MicroTiles® with The BuzzWall™ concept of Arsenal Media; a two-panel Quick Serve Restaurant digital menu board; and customer videos highlighting Christie’s products.



Zone 1 - The BuzzWall

Christie teams up with Arsenal Media to showcase The BuzzWall. Composed of 24 MicroTiles and three content zones, it is a version of the BuzzWall installed in the lobby of the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, home of the Cirque du Soleil® show, “IRIS – A Journey Through the World of Cinema™”. The interactive display helps the show’s sponsor, Sun Life Financial, maintain brand integrity and create impact in a meaningful, cost-effective way.

“The BuzzWall allows people to ‘play’ with the interactive tiles and manipulate the content being shown. It allows display venues to easily change the branding of their content to fit with audience needs while staying within budget,” noted Sean James, vice president, Managed Services for Christie.

Zone 2 - Digital Menu Boards

Christie and partner Allure Global Solutions showcase an example of a Quick Serve Restaurant menu. Two flat panel monitors demonstrate how menus can be visually engaging and easily adjusted with unlimited content while helping proprietors stay within budget.

Zone 3 - Christie Monitoring and Managed Services for Digital Networks

Booth visitors will learn more about how Christie designs, builds, deploys and supports digital networks through managed services and a Network Operations Center (NOC), where technicians monitor customers’ digital investments – managing more 50,000 devices in over 1800 locations across North America.

Multimedia presentations at the booth will demonstrate how Rave Cinemas, Fresh, and Sun Life Financial have invested in Christie’s solutions to create digital signage to promote their brands.

“Video Wall Technologies: Understanding the Choices”

For show attendees who want to learn more about video wall technologies, Christie’s U.S. Director of Sales for MicroTiles, Mitch Rosenberg, will take part in a panel discussion “Understanding the Choices,” which will provide insights into different video wall technologies and what makes them tick, on March 7 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Christie with Rave Cinemas

Christie will be available at the last stop of the DSE Digital Signage Guided Installation Tour, Tuesday, March 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to talk to tour guests about the solutions provided at Rave Cinema 18 at Town Square.

Christie Products Around the DSE Show Floor

Christie products can also be found at partner booths throughout DSE, including Almo Professional A/V, Booth #631, with a uniquely shaped configuration of 14 Christie MicroTiles, and content driven by Christie’s recently launched Christie JumpStart. JumpStart is a content management solution that works with digital displays requiring up to four video inputs like MicroTiles, Christie FHD551-X flat panels or other large-format digital displays. Arrow Electronics, Booth #645, will showcase a 6 wide by 2 high Christie MicroTiles table array and Scala, Booth #601 will display an irregular 35-tile video wall using Christie MicroTiles.

Finalists in DSE Apex Awards on March 7

Christie products and installations have received nominations in four categories of the DSE Apex Awards. These include, for Retail, Fresh® (a Louis Vuitton Company), with integration partner Materials & Methods, for Event Venues, Sun Life Financial BuzzWall at Kodak Theatre, with content partner Arsenal Media, and for Business, Industry & Government, the Christie Network Operations Center (NOC), again with Arsenal Media. Both Fresh and the Sun Life Financial interactive BuzzWall installations feature Christie MicroTiles. Two additional Apex Award finalist projects used Christie MicroTiles: Christie partner, Westbury National Show Systems, for Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics, in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, and Christie partner Zebradog, for the Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery, both in the Education and Healthcare category.