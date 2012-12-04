Aurora Ships New Multi-Port Control System Expander

Aurora has expanded its current WACI Control System offerings with the LXC-200 Multi-port expander with integrated Web-Server.



Expanding Aurora Control systems is easy and always IP Based, the company says. Building on the success of the WACI Nugget Port Expanders, the LXC-200 combines all versions in a single 2-gang mountable unit. The LXC-200 contains 3-Serial Ports, 2IR/1-way Serial Ports, 2-Relays, DIO and Audio I/O Pre Amp in a small 2-gang mountable box.

The LXC-200’s ports can be accessed from any Aurora control system (NX-22, NXT Touch Panel’s or other WACI Control engines) via a standard POE Ethernet connection allowing for flexible, distributed control.