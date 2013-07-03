Audio-Technica Offers “40 Gets You 50” Rebate

Audio-Technica is offering a special bundle from July 1 through December 31 where any customer who purchases a qualifying Audio-Technica 40 Series studio microphone will have the chance to redeem an offer for a free pair of ATH-M50 professional studio monitor headphones (black version).

Audio-Technica 40 Series microphones and ATH-M50 professional studio monitor headphones

With this bundle, anyone will have the tools needed for a truly professional studio mic and headphone setup.

Qualifying microphones include the AT4033/CL (classic version of the AT4033), AT4047/SV (silver), AT4047MP (silver, multi-pattern), AT4050 (multi-pattern), AT4050ST (stereo), AT4060 (tube), AT4080 (bidirectional ribbon), and AT4081 (bidirectional ribbon, pencil design) microphones. All customers who purchase one of these microphones from an authorized US A-T dealer during the rebate period will be eligible for a free ATH-M50. There is no limit on the number of free ATH-M50 headphones you qualify to receive.

The rebate details can be found online at audio-technica.com. Claims must be received by January 31, 2014, to be valid.