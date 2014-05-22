VuWall Technology VuWall2 Software

VuWall Technology Inc., a developer of world-class control room management software, will be demonstrating the latest control and collaboration tools available with the VuWall2 product family at InfoComm 2014 (Las Vegas, NV June 18-20) in partner Exxact Corporation’s Booth # N2555. At the show, VuWall2 software will be highlighted in combination with the advanced capabilities of an Exxact Corporation video wall controller, powering a 2x2 monitor configuration displaying multiple inputs from a variety of sources.

“Our focus is on providing powerful, easy to use collaboration tools for control rooms of all types, small and large,” says Paul Vander Plaetse, President, VuWall Technology. “We’re being asked more and more for enhanced collaboration and ease of use. And that’s exactly what we deliver – a streamlined user experience. We look forward to demonstrating our latest features at InfoComm 2014.”

Very simple to use, VuWall2 software tools are highly modular and compatible with leading brands of multi-monitor graphics cards and with capture boards from Matrox® and Datapath. Several of the advanced features that will be highlighted at the event include: seamless capture & display of sources, content management tools to organize and schedule the appearance of windows, simple layout creation, and the ability to create effects for dynamic walls using transitions, transparency, and rotation.

The VuWall2 product family includes an extensive set of collaboration tools to enable selective control of remote PCs – both on operator workstations and on the video wall itself. New functionality added to the product line includes lossless live streaming & record/playback of external PC sources, enabling control room operators to compare live sources with recorded content.