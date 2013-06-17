Eclipse Digital Media Powers Signage for London Tunneling Project

Costain, an international engineering and construction group, was awarded an eight-year contract by the National Grid to carry out tunneling under London for improved cabling. This tunneling contract, worth approximately £200 million, will help meet increased energy flows across the city of London and it will also support increasing electricity demand, including the new Crossrail and the replacement of existing buried cables in London.



Costain wanted to show staff within the project offices how far the project was progressing in real time and also wanted to be able to display project information in the Nation Grid Energy Education Centre to visitors. They approached Eclipse Digital Media and tasked them with implementing a real time solution to meet their needs.

Eclipse Digital Media designed and developed a digital signage content package that shows the drilling rigs working their way under London, in real time. The content package pulls in live data from the TIM (Tunnel Information Management) software, which uses Google Maps to display it.