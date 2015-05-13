VUE Audiotechnik Dante Support

The What: VUE Audiotechnik will unveil Dante support for its digital DSP-enabled systems at InfoComm 2015.

The What Else: VUE Audiotechnik included ethernet in both the h-Class and V Series product lines to accommodate control, with the expectation that future expansion would include Dante audio networking. With the recent unveiling of the Dante Ultimo chip, a cost-effective but feature-rich Dante solution for low channel-count applications, all VUE DSP systems can now include the functionality at a competitive price point. Like every Dante product, the Ultimo allows the VUE h-class and V Series systems to operate in any Dante environment, with routing of audio streams for each individual Dante-enabled product.