Vox Pop: Young AV Professionals Reception

Q: Why did you come to InfoComm this year?

“Seeing new technology is always exciting, seeing how companies are pushing the limit is what brings me to the show. We do live event production, so I’ve been in the live event section.” —Brian Gravel, Director of Media Production Practice at GraVoc Associates in Peabody, Mass.



“InfoComm is great for keeping up with new tech and seeing new ways to use existing tech, especially in higher ed. I want to make sure the tools I’m using for students are up to date.” —Cole Simmons, Assistant Facilities Coordinator, University of Wisconsin Whitewater in Whitewater, Wis.



“I do analytics, so I’m used to seeing products on the part-number side. Coming here and seeing the products in person, and how they apply to the customer experience, is really helpful.” —Merissa Maciazek, Sourcing Project Manager, Mood Media in Austin, Texas



“InfoComm is an opportunity to meet likeminded people in the industry and get to talk to people with lots of experience. As a young guy, that’s really valuable for me.” —Kaleb Futch, Technical Support Analyst II, Texas Woman’s University in Denton, Texas



