Amscreen for Missing People Campaign

Amscreen will be supporting the Missing People charity campaign by donating network space towards the biggest digital billboard campaign in British history.
- The Missing People campaign, backed by the charity’s ambassador Kate McCann, will see the UK’s largest digital media owner broadcast appeals nationally across its network of screens. The real-time nature of the network offers the charity the ability to drive national awareness within minutes of the individual being reported as missing. With content being donated on around 3000 sites across Amscreen’s healthcare and forecourt networks, the ads will reach nearly 25 million UK adults in the days after the initial missing report. Advertisements will include details of individual missing people, create awareness of the new number to call for sighting, and call for the public’s help to join the search.
- CEO Simon Sugar said, “Amscreen is delighted to be able to support such a worthy cause. Flexibility and speed are essential when it comes to advertising Missing People appeals. The ability to get content on screens across the UK within a matter of minutes is a great advantage.”
- Ross Miller, director of Fundraising and Communications for Missing People said, “Amscreen has been able to provide us a reliable, simple and quick way to deliver our message nationally. The commitment to this issue by Amscreen, and their renewed support via the Outdoor Media Centre, will make a valuable contribution to the search.”
- The value of the total advertising space donated by Amscreen and other companies within the outdoor advertising industry is estimated at over £1million, and the campaign is estimated to reach a record number during the summer months when—thanks to the Olympics—Britain will be at its busiest.