Vote Now InfoComm Rental & Staging New Product Awards 2016

We received a great crop of entries for the 2016 InfoComm Rental & Staging Systems New Product Awards, and voting is now open to pick the winners. Go online now to vote for your choices:

Click here to vote

We’ll be announcing the winners and presenting the trophies at InfoComm 2016 in Las Vegas in June — and of course covering the winners online and in the printed magazine. But not before you vote (deadline to vote is May 12th).

Product descriptions are below:

Best Direct View LED Product



NEC Display Solutions

NEC Display LiFTtm L015Si Direct View LED Video Wall

The NEC Display LiFTtm L015Si display is a 1.5mm pitch indoor Direct View LED video wall whose pixel panels are removable from the front with a magnet for easy maintenance, simple replacement or upgrade to a smaller pitch. Pixel panel modules are completely modular, enabling future upgrades to 4K. o The lifetime of the pixel panels is more than 80,000 hours o The display includes a 2-year warranty o The warranty is upgradeable to 5 years

PixelFLEX

FLEXLite Plus

The FLEXLite Plus builds on the importance of meeting every need for every client. With new and improved features, the FLEXLite Plus is as economical and lightweight as ever before. Unlike any other Product line, the Plus series of LED panels are capable of a 15-degree curve in either direction. The 3.9 and 6.9mm models are a non-blowthrough design. the 8.9 features 9% blow through. Used by Luke Bryan, Big Gigantic, KLOVE Fan Awards

NanoLumens

Outdoor Gallery Series

Redefining the performance standards for outdoor visualization solutions, NanoLumens Outdoor Gallery Series is the world’s first true curved, outdoor LED solution that can be built in any size, shape or curvature in pixel pitches ranging from 4MM to 9MM. NanoLumens’ expert team of engineers alters the configuration of each solution to meet the specific location’s environmental requirements. For example, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, the Outdoor Gallery Series was built specially for the “salt fog” environment – operating seamlessly in temperatures up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit, in wind speeds exceeding 186 miles per hour and withstanding the corrosive ocean air.

Samsung Electronics America

Samsung Fine Pixel Pitch 1.5 LED Signage

Designed to deliver impactful visual content and inspire collaboration, Samsung’s indoor Fine Pixel Pitch LED Signage provides seamless visibility while enabling flexibility, as it’s not limited to a fixed display size or arrangement. The displays are crafted with tier-one diodes that go through careful selection to ensure color and brightness are equal and balanced. A two-step factory and field calibration process tunes sub-pixels to achieve brightness uniformity and color chromaticity. Samsung combines elements that produce the same contrast and color consistency achieved by its TVs and Smart Signage to ensure the same high quality output in its LED displays.

Best Loudspeaker for Staging Market



Meyer Sound

Meyer Sound MJF-208 Low-Profile Stage Monitor

The self-powered MJF-208 stage monitor incorporates the performance and reliability of the MJF-212A and the MJF-210 into a smaller, lightweight package. Each MJF-208 measures less than 13 inches high and weighs 45 pounds. The monitor delivers impressive power-to-size ratio and very low distortion in a small-footprint, lightweight option for applications that do not demand the extreme output levels of the MJF-210 or the MJF-212A. Portability and ease of use for the MJF-208 are enhanced by the convenient MDM-832 distribution module, which can route up to eight channels of AC power, balanced audio, and RMS™ monitoring data to multiple stage monitors.

L-Acoustics

X12

The X12 is a jack-of-all-trades, ready for any short throw sound challenge. Flown or mounted, it’s perfect for multi-channel, distributed or fill applications but its power and ruggedness also allow stage monitor use. Ellipsoid directivity (90° x 60°) gives optimal coverage for diverse situations, and its compact footprint allows discreet integration and preserved sightlines. The passive design reduces the need for amplified controllers. At only 55 lbs, it’s easy to deploy. Integrated risers allow for 35° or 55° angles on stage, and diverse rigging accessories offer infinite install possibilities. The X12 is a valuable, versatile tool in the sound engineer's toolbox.

Best Projection Screen

AV Stumpfl

Fullwhite Curve

Fullwhite Curve. Special video projection applications such as live events, concerts, simulation and training as well as immersive visitor attractions require remarkable curved projection screens. Made-to-measure for its intended application, the fully transportable Fullwhite Curve screen available from AV Stumpfl USA offers solid construction, lightweight design, and easy set up. Fullwhite Curve is borderless and the projected image goes right to the very edge. Multiple screens can be connected to create projected walls or even cubes in any aspect ratio.

Da-Lite

Fast-Fold NXT

Fast-Fold NXT is the next generation of rental screens and features a re-invented design that encompasses every aspect of the product – from the strength of the extrusion, to the ease of set up, to the optic capabilities of the new surface, which is 4K ready for the rental market. Fast-Fold NXT incorporates feedback from a holistic approach, and Da-Lite interviewed customers all over the world including owners, technicians and end users to incorporate an unprecedented number of upgrades to a Da-Lite product. Fast-Fold NXT is stronger, faster and simpler for our customers and features a streamlined aesthetic for their customers.

Best Digital Signage Product– Narrow Bezel Video Walls

Samsung Electronics America

Samsung UH55F-E extreme narrow bezel (1.6 bezel-to-bezel) LCD video wall

Samsung’s extreme narrow bezel video walls offer Samsung’s slimmest LCD measurements at 1.6mm bezel-to-bezel. Providing a nearly seamless construction to showcase dynamic, uninterrupted content across multiple displays without lines, these video walls are optimized for a range of indoor retail, corporate and public-viewing applications. They combine advanced color management capabilities with the fine pixel pitch and resolution of large-format signage. Each video wall display undergoes factory calibration and tuning, ensuring bright and accurate color. UHF-E displays accommodate UHD content up to a 5x5 configuration enabling business flexibility and creativity.

BenQ

PL550 video wall panel

BenQ’s 55-inch PL550 video wall panel provides digital signage professionals with a small bezel-to-bezel gap — only 3.5mm — to create content experiences that are entirely seamless to the viewer. To facilitate large-scale installations, the panel provides HDMI digital daisy chain capabilities to connect up to 16 displays without a splitter. Connectivity is supported via a direct USB flash drive and video-over-ethernet, while BenQ's MDA software tools make maintenance and scheduling system integration simple and efficient.

Best Digital Signage Product– 4K

AV Stumpfl

Wings Engine Raw 8K media server

This ultra-high-performance super media server delivers an unrivalled 4 streams of full 4K uncompressed content at 60hz plus media overlays, text generation & show control. A single Wings Engine Raw server can manage content over a virtually unlimited amount of LED or to drive a 4x4K projection system with blending, mapping & geometry correction. Wings Engine Raw can blend or overlay multiple parallel HD, 4K, 5K or even 6K streams in real-time. Show start and control is frame accurate and without any delay.

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

PN-H801 4K

The PN-H801 display expands Sharp’s 4K UHD professional-grade product line for businesses desiring a more competitively priced larger display option. Designed with an ultra-slim aluminum bezel, this lightweight display conveys messaging with larger-than-life realism and a precise expression of color and detail. The model features 4K Ultra HD resolution to allow businesses to showcase text and content in high resolution. The display also comes with a built-in upscaling capability, allowing Full HD (1080p) signals to be easily upscaled to 4K Ultra HD images. The display was engineered for 24/7 operation and is an ideal option for institutions of all sizes.

Best Digital Signage Product

LG Electronics

86-Inch ‘Ultra Stretch” Display (86BH5C)

LG’s all-new 86-inch “Ultra Stretch” display is optimized for dynamic digital content in a variety of verticals including transportation, retail, banks and more. The display has a unique 58:9 aspect ratio and unprecedented size, measuring nearly seven feet long. The display features immersive 4K Ultra HD resolution and LG’s Picture-by-Picture technology, which allows users to divide the long display in up to four seamless screens in landscape or portrait installations. The 86-inch signage has a host of other features including LG’s SuperSign media editor, which provides users a seamless process for displaying and communicating content to the end user.

Dataton AB

WATCHOUT 6.1

Dataton WATCHOUT 6.1 lets you manage, animate, display, warp and blend graphics, video, live feeds and audio in real-time, on any number of displays. The scalable, software-based system provides a user-friendly timeline-based interface to access, distribute and manipulate digital media in real-time. With its flexible approach to content assets and playback media, cost-effective WATCHOUT 6.1 is equally at home in digital signage, fixed installs and live events. WATCHOUT 6.1 continues to enhance performance and simplify workflow, especially within advanced projection mapping, opening up for new creativity. WATCHOUT is available for free download from dataton.com.

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

The AQUOS BOARD/ PN-L703W

The AQUOS BOARD interactive display system has built-in wireless capability, allowing for an unprecedented level of secure collaboration for 24/7 use. Users can present content directly from their mobile devices. It can broadcast a wireless hotspot and works with all major mobile platforms to insure cross platform independence. A Split-Screen mode lets up to four people transmit their devices. The Direct Drawing function and the Overlay tool allows users to create notes over outside documents.

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

PN-V551

The PN-V551 combines Full HD resolution with a display brightness of 700 cd/m2 to deliver bright and detailed images. It features Sharp’s Uniform Color Calibration Technology (UCCT), the industry’s first and only factory calibration process that delivers color uniformity between multiple video wall monitors. In multi-monitor configurations, Mirror Bezel Frames help minimize visible lines between monitors by reflecting mirror images of the display content. A remote control sensor box allows all of the monitors in a video wall configuration to be operated through one remote control. Built solid, the monitor is ideal for demanding professional applications that require 24/7 operation.

Best Video Projection Product/High Lumen

Christie

Christie HD14K-M

The Christie® HD14K-M offers high efficiency with low cost of ownership in a compact chassis. It draws a maximum power of 1500W (at 110V) providing full brightness with two lamps instead of four. It has embedded warping, blending and color matching capabilities that give rental stagers more installation flexibility. It cuts through show lighting with its improved high-efficiency 450W dual-mercury lamp, ensuring bright, brilliant images for 1,750 hours before a lamp change. Long considered an industry workhorse, the Christie HD14K-M, with its high-performance and feature-rich standards, such as dual input DisplayPort module for greater digital connectivity, makes it a market leader.

Best Video/Broadcast or Video/Streaming Product

Stampede Global

Drone Video Systems

Drone Video Systems (DVS) are customizable aerial photography and videography solutions that integrate drone hardware- from manufacturers like XFLY and DJI - with HD and 4K cameras, component add-ons, and various ProAV hardware and software solutions like command and control centers and video conferencing software. By doing so, the rental & staging market can now rent both their drones and A/V equipment from the same company; work with DVS consultants to build customized DVS solutions, based on individual client needs; and receive drone training and education from Stampede partner service providers.

Peerless-AV

PeerAir Pro Wireless AV Multi-Display System Powered by HD Flow™ 3

Ideal for environments where running multimedia wires is not an option, the PeerAir™ Pro helps integrators “Get it Right.” Featuring an extended wireless distance of 210 feet – the furthest wireless distance of any WiFi-based device – the PeerAir™ Pro supports up to six displays wirelessly and with a pass-thru port on the transmitter, it can support a seventh wired display that is local to the transmitter. The PeerAir™ Pro has four inputs and the ability to multicast Full HD 1080p and passive 3D signals. Plus, it offers improved IR compatibility, working with all major set top box service providers.

Best Video Projection Product/10K Lumen or Less



NEC Display

NEC PX803UL laser projector

The PX803UL is a single-chip DLP, 8,000-lumen laser projector that delivers 20,000 hours of virtually maintenance-free life. A longer life span and sealed optical engine allow the projector to be used for extended periods of time, including applications running 24x7. Throughout the extended usage of the projector, the DLP technology provides a better white uniformity creating a clear, consistent image. The PX803UL delivers a wide array of features tailored to fit customer needs, including the ability to rotate the projector 360 degrees or use it in portrait applications.



BenQ America Corp.

LU9715 Laser Projector

BenQ’s LU9715 laser projector features dual-array laser light sources, 8,000 lumens and is guaranteed for 20,000 hours of operation at full brightness without lamp replacement. Harnessing the high output of BlueCore laser light, it employs a dual color wheel that produces RGBY color with enhanced color intensity, balance and fidelity. With DLP technology, the projector achieves color accuracy that never degrades over time. In addition, the Custom Light Mode consistently blends brightness across multiple projections. LU9715 has eight optional lenses that feature all-glass construction quality for ultra-clear focus and high apertures that produce brighter images in venues of any size.

Panasonic

PT-RQ13KU 3-Chip DLP 4K+ Laser Projector

With 4K+ screen resolution (5,120 X 3,200) and Quad Pixel Drive technology, the PT-RQ13KU is the most compact and lightweight 4K+ 3-chip DLP laser projector in the world. The projector boasts 10,000 lm of brightness and a contrast ratio of 20,000:1 using laser light, delivering extremely detailed, 4K+ image quality. The projector's pixel is shifted both horizontally and vertically at a high frame rate of 240 Hz, physically creating four different pixels from a single pixel, effectively quadrupling the pixel density of the image. The projector also delivers a 20,000-hour light-source life, ensuring greater reliability and 24/7 operation.

Digital Projection International

E-Vision Laser 8500

The laser-illuminated E-Vision Laser 8500 delivers a stunning 8,500 lumens over a lifespan of 20,000 hours. This DLP projector was developed with a ‘Set and Forget’ directive, ensuring it needs only minimal maintenance throughout the lifetime of the display. Equally compelling is the lack of lamp replacements due to the solid state illumination system. By bypassing regular lamp replacement cycles, almost all costs related to the E-Vision Laser are incurred at time of purchase. Additionally, Image Edge Blending is included as standard. HDBaseT, DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI ensure that the connectivity is well-positioned for future display options.

Casio

Casio XJ-F210WN Advanced Series LampFree Projector

Casio’s LampFree XJ-F210WN Advanced Series Projector provides high brightness, 3500 ANSI lumens in WXGA resolution. Two HDMI inputs and an RGB input provide connectivity with all current display technology without the need for switching cables. A high power USB port provides power for USB stick devices eliminating the need for a separate power supply. It also features a 20,000 hour estimated operating life, dust resistant design, direct light control, high power 16 watt speaker, and more.

NEC Display

NEC X651UHD display

The X651UHD display is a 65-inch ultra-high-definition (UHD) model delivering content at 60 Hz and four times the resolution of full HD. Integrated into the X651UHD display, the new Multi Picture Mode feature enables up to four simultaneous content feeds to be displayed and manipulated to better serve the customer. This feature, coupled with new SpectraView Engine support, allows for industry-leading image performance and adjustment for all relevant visual parameters. Command and control, retail, CAD/CAM design, video conferencing, rental & staging and simulation are just some of the applications that will benefit from its immersive experience.

Best General AV Product

LynTec

RPC (Remote Power Controller) Series Panels

LynTec’s RPC (Remote Power Controller) Series Panels facilitate system build-outs by accelerating the design and installation process and decreasing operating costs. RPC combines the latest generation of motorized circuit breaker technology with a Web-based controller for real-time monitoring down to the circuit level as well as the capacity to use multiple control protocols simultaneously. Engineered to protect and control installed entertainment AVL systems, the panels allow users to experience familiar point-and-click setup as well as three market-changing features — timed event scheduling and astronomical clock capabilities; compliance with UL 924 standard for egress or emergency lighting; and support of BACnet.

Stampede Global

Drone Video Systems

Drone Video Systems (DVS) are customizable aerial photography and videography solutions that integrate drone hardware- from manufacturers like XFLY, DJI, and Walkera- with HD and 4K cameras, component add-ons, and various ProAV hardware and software solutions like command and control centers and video conferencing software. By doing so, the rental & staging market can now rent both their drones and A/V equipment from the same company; work with DVS consultants to build customized DVS solutions, based on individual client needs; and receive drone training and education from Stampede partner service providers.

Fusion Consoles

LITE-7832 EHA1SP

Our LITE SIT-OR-STAND series of technical furniture for the Rental /Staging Industry offers a heavy duty electric leg with a wide adjustability range from a lowest setting of 24" to a height of 50". at the touch of a button. With 3 position memory presets, a weight capacity of 330 Lbs and 5 warranty, our Fusion desks offer the flexibilty and ergonomic choice our industry is looking for. Add a pair of our desk top speaker mounts and your system is complete, all at low, affordable pricing.

coolux– a Christie Company

Pandoras Box QUAD Server 5.7.

The Pandoras Box QUAD Server System offers a versatile and highly reliable real-time rendering solution for a great variety of rental & staging and/or projection mapping based projects that require multiple outputs. It combines the best of both 2D and 3D workflows and can easily be integrated into interactive setups. Since the Pandoras Box product family is completely modular, one can add and synchronise and unlimited number of additional systems. The extensive feature list makes it possible to use the QUAD Server's real-time compositing capability in a vast number of different creative scenarios up to and beyond 4K resolution.

Best Audio Control or Mixing Product

Dan Dugan Sound Design

Dugan Model K Control Surface

Live sound operators can now easily control a Dugan automixing system via physical buttons, enabling them to keep their eyes on the production and their fingers on the keys. The Dugan Model K includes Manual, Automatic, and Mute keys for each channel, plus rotary encoders for setting Weights and other values. LCD displays provide easy identification of channel names and parameter values. The brightness of indicators and displays can be adjusted for dark or bright environments. The Model K controls any number of channels, presented in blocks of eight, and works with any networkable Dugan automixing product.

Digico

S21

Featuring an unprecedented price tag of just under $7,000, DiGiCo’s new S21 boasts the same FPGA algorithms as the popular SD7, with the mic pre design lifted from the 192kHz SD-Rack. Perfect for a myriad of fixed installation and live touring environments, the S21 sports 96kHz performance with no processing limitations, two large multi-touch screens, RGB switch encoders with HTL (Hidden Til Lit), 21 touch-sensitive moving faders, four layers in banks of ten, 24 mic line inputs, 12 analog outs, 36 busses, 40 flexi channels, 16 flexi busses, two DMI card slots, eight FX engines, four DiGiTubes, snapshots and more.

Best Video/Show Capture Tool for Live Events

Stampede Global

Drone Video Systems

Drone Video Systems (DVS) are customizable aerial photography and videography solutions that integrate drone hardware- from manufacturers like XFLY and DJI- with HD and 4K cameras, component add-ons, and various ProAV hardware and software solutions like command and control centers and video conferencing software. By doing so, the rental & staging market can now rent both their drones and A/V equipment from the same company; work with DVS consultants to build customized DVS solutions, based on individual client needs; and receive drone training and education from Stampede partner service providers.

Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product

Analog Way

VIO 4K / Ref. V701

VIO 4K is a powerful multi-format converter offering the latest generation of digital connectivity. Natively equipped with 7 inputs, VIO 4K enables the conversion of numerous signals including: Dual-Link DVI, DisplayPort, HDMI, 6G-SDI, Optical, and universal analog, into an array of output signal formats up to 4K 30Hz. It includes two slots for optional I/O cards for video processing that can handle formats up to 4K 60Hz 4:4:4, and one for an optional audio card with XLR plugs. With all options, VIO 4K features 9 inputs and 3 outputs. VIO 4K is perfectly adapted for non-standard signal management, notably for LED walls.

Blackmagic Design

Smart Videohub 12G 40x40

Smart Videohub 12G 40x40 is an advanced model of the Videohub router family with 12G-SDI technology. With the move to Ultra HD underway, broadcasters using high frame rates for fast live action sports are now looking to ensure all equipment purchased can support these frame rates and add Ultra HD support. Smart Videohub 12G meets these needs as it operates identically to other Smart Videohub models, but also includes a native 12G-SDI based design with full SDI re-clocking at 12G-SDI rates, so it can handle SD, HD or Ultra HD video formats, all on the same router at the same time.

coolux– a Christie Company

Pandoras Box QUAD Server 5.7.

The Pandoras Box QUAD Server System offers a versatile and highly reliable real-time rendering solution for a great variety of rental & staging and/or projection mapping based projects that require multiple outputs. It combines the best of both 2D and 3D workflows and can easily be integrated into interactive setups. Since the Pandoras Box product family is completely modular, one can add and synchronise and unlimited number of additional systems. The extensive feature list makes it possible to use the QUAD Server's real-time compositing capability in a vast number of different creative scenarios up to and beyond 4K resolution.

Calibre

Calibre LEDView700-series scalers

All model variations use a dedicated LED videowall image scaling engine based on Calibre’s HQUltra 4K image processing technology switching, able to scale with outstanding clarity and switch input channels typically in a quarter of a second. The new LEDView700-series scalers are ideal for professional and mass market use in any applications requiring high-quality LED scaling and switching. Per-edge output window area of interest sizing using custom LED wall optimized scaling algorithms permits pixel-accurate very fast and simple configuration to suit arbitrary LED screen sizes. Independent pan-tilt-zoom controls enable input image areas to be selected without altering the LED screen size calibration.

Best Show Management/Show Control App

AV Stumpfl

Avio control network and architecture

Avio works to intuitively recognize any systemsdevice and interfaces for easy data exchange. Systems are graphically wired by simply dragging lines between ports. Avio devices run their own embedded webserver, which can be used for device configuration but can also host control websites, which have been designed and customized with Wings Touch.

Best Show Control

AV Stumpfl

Wings IObox Pro network control device

Compact enough to fit in the palm of a hand yet powerful enough to control entire building, automation, audio-visual and lighting systems 24/7. The device has HTML5 touch user interface using a built-in webserver. Full support for KNX home and building control standard protocol, and direct group address access from Engineering Tool Software (ETS) using Avio. Built in scripting host for LUA scripts. Hosting of 10 UDP/TCP network device drivers enhances connectivity especially for audio-visual devices & third party systems. Web configuration utility ensures device configuration and status monitoring. Avio management system ports provide systems status within the network. Critical backup and restore to SDCard.

Best Rental Management Software

Flex Rental Solutions

Flex Production Manager 4.14.1

Flex Rental Solutions provides web-based, customizable rental management software. Flex Production Manager 4.14.1, released February 18, 2016, works with all common operating systems and browsers with a Flash plugin. Flex provides powerful tools for modeling inventory the way you use it, supporting virtual items, road cases, racks, and both rental and retail inventory. Unlimited users can have unique permissions through customizable user settings. Flex offers contact management, financial management with optional QuickBooks TM integration, crew scheduling, barcode scanner support, integration with Facebook events and Google calendar, intuitive search abilities, drag-and-drop functionality for building quotes, subrentals, transfer orders, and more.

Database Works, Inc.

RentalWorks

RentalWorks is a proven software solution that was built specifically for the entertainment industry. Film studios, audiovisual companies, and many more rely on RentalWorks to facilitate their daily workflow. RentalWorks covers the needs of your business from top to bottom- ownership to operations.

IntelliEvent

Lightning Professional

IntelliEvent Lightning Professional is a cloud based software solution designed for small to medium sized AV rental and staging companies. From quote to collection and every key operational step in between, this solution is designed to improve sales, productivity, and profitability. It allows AV rental and staging companies teams to stay connected through IntelliEvent Lightning's state of the art mobile technology stack.

Point of Rental Software

Point of Rental Essentials Software

Point of Rental Essentials is easy, all-in-one rental and inventory management software. New features include: • Delivery app for iOS and Android phones and tablets - See deliveries on-the-go and track when inventory is delivered and picked up. • Kiosk functionality - Facilitate the rental process by allowing customers to self-serve. When utilized with a barcode reader, a driver’s license scan populates the customer record instantaneously within the kiosk. • Quick Return - Speed up the closing process. Scan barcodes on items to automatically return the items to inventory. • eSignature – Capture signatures within saved, traceable documents.

Flex Rental Solutions

Flex Enterprise Edition

Flex Rental Solutions provides web-based, customizable rental management software. Flex Production Manager 4.14.1, released February 18, 2016, works with all common operating systems and browsers with a Flash plugin. Flex provides powerful tools for modeling inventory the way you use it, supporting virtual items, road cases, racks, and both rental and retail inventory. Unlimited users can have unique permissions through customizable user settings. Flex offers contact management, financial management with optional QuickBooks TM integration, crew scheduling, barcode scanner support, integration with Facebook events and Google calendar, intuitive search abilities, drag-and-drop functionality for building quotes, subrentals, transfer orders, and more.

Current RMS

Current RMS

Current RMS is one centralized rental management system, built entirely in the cloud for the Pro-AV, Staging and Lighting industry. Managing inventory, generating beautiful quotes and coordinating labor and transport from any device, any location - giving businesses the freedom to react quickly to client demands. At the heart of the system is powerful inventory management; effortlessly maximizing inventory capability, highlighting shortages throughout the rental cycle through powerful calendars and ensuring as many jobs as possible can be fulfilled. Launched in September 2014, over 1,200 users are already onboard quickly profiting from the benefits of managing their entire rental business online

IntelliEvent

Lightning Enterprise

IntelliEvent Lightning Enterprise is a cloud based software solution designed specifically for the larger companies in the Rental & Staging Community. Offers the best of breed technology stack, API integration with any 3rd party cloud service, such as accounting, signature, freight, ERP, CRM, tax services, HR, RFID, and more, with best-in class customer support, custom development, account management and project management.

Click here to vote

