Voice Recognition Touchscreens Ship From Crestron

The wait is over for Crestron's latest touchscreens adding voice control as the Rockleigh, NJ company started shipping the TSW family.

Crestron's new TSW touchscreens with voice recognition are now shipping.

The new TSW-552, TSW-752, and TSW-1052 offer sleek design and intuitive controls while adding voice recognition capabilities and on-screen web browsing.

Featuring exclusive Smart Graphics technology, TSW touchscreens deliver ultra-bright display, capacitive touch control, and H.264 streaming video.

Instead of navigating menus and scrolling through lists, customers can now just tell their Crestron control systems what they want to do. The new TSWs provide the ability to use voice commands to control virtually anything—from playing a song, to raising the shades, to locking the doors. With support for more than 25 different languages and dialects, the new TSW touchscreens can be programmed to accommodate everyone that may need to control the system, including homeowners, guests, and service staff.

The new TSW touch screens are now as convenient as they are powerful. With new built-in web browsing, customers can now connect with their favorite social networks, check email, and search the web, as well as control everything in the room—from one screen. The updated on-screen keyboard allows customers to enter URLs, search terms, and passwords in over 20 languages.

The power-saving screensaver on the new TSWs offers additional convenience for customers, providing the display of the time, weather, and other helpful information at a reduced brightness level.