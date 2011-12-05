VMP Partners with Secure Marketing Solutions

Video Mount Products, a provider of mounting solutions for the residential, CI, commercial, security, and pro audio/video markets, has announced that it has named Indianapolis-based Secure Marketing Solutions as its manufacturer’s representative for the Midwest territory, which includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, and Western Pennsylvania.

“The Midwest territory is an important and growing segment for VMP, and so we needed a partner that has a long history and good experience and knowledge of the market and customers in these states,” explained Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “Secure Marketing Solutions is the perfect fit for our product lines and is a match to our corporate philosophy that the customer always comes first.”