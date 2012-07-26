Rental and Staging Network Announces Professional Industry Standards

The Rental and Staging Network (RSN) has launched an initiative that sets a code of recommended professional standards and business ethics for its members and the global rental and staging sector overall.

The guiding principle of the standards is based on the Golden Rule of “do unto others as they would do unto you.” The standards state that rental and staging companies and their employees should conduct business with honesty, fairness, responsibility, integrity, and sound business judgment, regardless of where they operate around the world.

RSN is promulgating these standards so organizations and events planners can benefit from contracting with rental and staging companies that adhere to a professional code of ethics, and RSN will enforce the code among its members.



“As competition becomes fiercer for winning high-budget, high-impact event staging and lighting contracts, it is critical for our members and the global industry at large to maintain the highest standards in business practices,” said Donald Guzauckas, Jr., president of RSN.