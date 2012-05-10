CEDIA Reveals EXPO 2012 Keynote

CEDIA has announced that Dr. Michio Kaku will give the Opening Keynote Presentation at CEDIA EXPO 2012.

Dr. Kaku is an internationally recognized authority on physics and predicting trends based on the latest research in science. His book Physics of the Future: How Science Will Shape Human Destiny and Our Daily Lives by the year 2100 was recently named one of the “Top 25 Tech Books” by VentureBeat. The book also spent five weeks on the New York Times bestseller list.

His keynote presentation, The Intuitive Home of 2016: What’s After the Smart Home, will center around the concept that most smart homes are not smart, but well-designed homes installed by smart electronic systems contractors (ESCs). Dr. Kaku will discuss how the smart home is set to evolve into the fully intuitive home with the help of next-generation future technology such as IPv6, RFID devices and artificial intelligence.

“CEDIA is committed to providing our industry with the data and resources needed to prepare for future business opportunities,” said Dave Pedigo, CEDIA senior director of technology. “As we move beyond the smart home, our members and the industry need to be ready to be the experts on this next generation of technology. Attending this presentation is the first step in that learning process.”

The Opening Keynote Presentation will take place on Wednesday September 5 at 5:30 p.m. in the Wabash Ballroom at the Indiana Convention Center and is free to attend. To learn more about the Opening Keynote and other special events click here.

CEDIA EXPO 2012 will be held September 5-8 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. Registration will open May 30 at cedia.org/expo.