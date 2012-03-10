Extron MediaLink for iPad Now Available

Extron Electronics has announced the immediate availability of MediaLink for iPad.

MediaLink for iPad is an AV control system app designed for the Apple iPad. It provides users with an additional point of control for up to twelve rooms with an installed Ethernet-enabled MediaLink controller, such as the MLC 104 IP Plus or the MLC 226 IP. Within the app, each button press is tracked between the app and the controller, allowing both to stay in sync. Presenters can wirelessly control the AV system using a Wi-Fi network, giving them the freedom to move throughout the room.

"The prevalence of iPads in classrooms and boardrooms makes them an obvious choice for a convenient control interface," says Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing at Extron. "MediaLink for iPad combines the simplicity of our popular MediaLink controllers and the freedom of a mobile additional point of control."

MediaLink for iPad is compatible with the iPad and iPad 2. MediaLink for iPad is now available through the Apple App Store.