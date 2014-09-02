VIZIO and SF Wide Receiver Stevie Johnson Give Back

VIZIO has launched “TDs for TVs,” the third installment of a professional football program featuring San Francisco wide receiver Stevie Johnson. “TDs for TVs” provides fans the opportunity to get involved with Johnson’s on-the-field play and gives back to his favorite nonprofit: Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

For the duration of the 2014 regular season, VIZIO will award one lucky fan with a 50” M-Series Smart TV each week. When Johnson scores a touchdown, VIZIO will upgrade the weekly fan prize to an all-new, 50” P-Series Ultra HD Full-Array LED Smart TV. The local Boys & Girls Club in the city Johnson scores a touchdown will also receive a TV if he scores one or more touchdowns during the game.

After spending the majority of his career with Buffalo, Johnson returns home to the Bay Area this season, embarking on a new journey with San Francisco. Driven to focus on the details, Johnson is dedicated and possesses an unparalleled commitment to excellence. A seventh round draft pick in the 2008 professional football draft, Johnson’s stellar play during his rookie season in Buffalo earned him the 2010 VIZIO Top Value Performer award as the player whose on-field performance most exceeded the value of his contract. This year, Johnson is teaming up with VIZIO again, furthering his mission to give back to fans and youth from coast-to-coast.

“I’m looking forward to another great season of ‘TDs for TVs’ with VIZIO and am excited to give back to fans and the Boys & Girls Club,” said Johnson. “This year, VIZIO and I are raising the stakes for fans. Each week, one lucky fan will get a TV and when I score a touchdown, that weekly TV will be upgraded to a P-Series Ultra HD Full-Array LED Smart TV. On top of that, I’ll also get to support an organization that taught me to strive for success off the field. I’ll be giving a VIZIO 50” M-Series HDTV to the local Boys & Girls Club in the city I score a touchdown.”

Boys & Girls Clubs provide youth ages 6-18 with a safe place to spend time during non-school hours and the summer as an alternative to the streets or being home alone. With nearly 4,000 Clubs across America as well as on U.S. military installations worldwide, children are afforded opportunities to build new skills that raise each child’s belief that he or she can succeed and receive recognition for personal accomplishments. Under the guidance of caring youth development professions, kids get the chance to play, have fun, laugh and learn.

“We’re grateful to Stevie for thinking of Boys & Girls Clubs of America in this generous opportunity,” said Frank Sanchez, national vice president,sports, entertainment and alumni development. “Local Boys & Girls Clubs around the country will benefit from VIZIO’s best-in-class technology, using the TVs to both educate and entertain youth.”

To enter “TDs for TVs,” fans can visit the website. For other great chances to win from Stevie through the season, fans can sign-up for VIZIO Fandemonium – an online social community where fans can rally together, share and express their enthusiasm for sports, music, movies, games and more. VIZIO Fandemonium allows fans of all types of entertainment to climb the ranks as they demonstrate their ultimate fan devotion, earning them points redeemable for prizes. Fans of Johnson should stay tuned for unique experiences and prizes throughout the year featuring their favorite San Francisco wide receiver.

“VIZIO is excited for another season of ‘TDs for TVs’ with Stevie and wish him and his new teammates the best this season,” said Lily Knowles, vice president product marketing, VIZIO. “The ‘TDs for TVs’ program gives VIZIO fans and football loyalists the unique opportunity to win a big screen each week throughout the season. With the launch of our P-Series Ultra HD Smart TV collection this fall, we’re looking forward to upgrading the weekly fan prize each week Stevie scores.”

When Johnson scores, VIZIO will upgrade the weekly “TDs for TVs” fan prize from a 50” M-Series Smart TV to an all-new 50” P-Series Ultra HD Smart TV, making that week’s winner the envy of the game day crowd. Serving as the ideal fixture for die-hard football fans everywhere, the P-Series Ultra HD Smart TV collection features the latest technologies, and four times the resolution of 1080p Full HD, offering sports fans incredibly rich, best-in-class picture quality on an Ultra HD scale. The VIZIO P-Series Ultra HD Smart TV collection also features VIZIO’s Spatial Scaling Engine, accurately and beautifully transforming 1080p entertainment into spectacular Ultra HD. Local dimming technology allows for Full-Array LED backlighting with up to 72 Active LED Zones. These enhancements offer better light uniformity for a more vibrant, beautiful picture, generating deeper black levels and higher contrast, making P-Series Ultra HD Full-Array LED Smart TV perfect for watching the big game.