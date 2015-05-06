VITEC MGW D265 Portable HEVC Decoder

The What: VITEC will debut the MGW D265 portable H.265 IP decoder at InfoComm 2015. Specifically designed to provide decoding for any IPTV and full-motion-video application, the device delivers a compact footprint, best-in-class connectivity options, and ultra-low delay.

Supporting next-generation HEVC (H.265) compression technology, the Vitec MGW D265 lets IP video applications benefit from up to 40 percent savings in network bandwidth compared to the H.264 format.

As a result, installations have reduced operating expenses and improved picture quality within fixed bandwidth settings.

The Bottom Line: Suitable for portable missions or stationary decoding on any network, the decoder provides connectivity options such as HD-SDI, SD-SDI, HDMI, and composite video while offering low end-to-end latency of 400 milliseconds.