Vitec Introduces EZ TV IPTV, Digital Signage Platform

The What: Vitec has launched EZ TV, a broadcast-grade integrated IPTV and digital signage platform.

The What Else: The platform utilizes powerful hardware-based IPTV and signage end-points that provide low latency 1080p 60Hz playback and the reliability required for large-scale deployments. IPTV users benefit from low-latency playback, real-time updating of electronic program guide, video-on-demand content with new assets updating while events take place, time-shifted TV, live video access from PCs and mobile devices, and user-controlled mosaic viewing of multiple channels.

Vitec EZ TV

The integrated digital signage features offer easy-to-use signage authoring, administration, and analytics, making it well suited for enterprise customers and sports venues. Its IPTV and signage endpoints feature discrete hardware processes for video and graphics, supporting complex digital signs that blend live streams, video files, social networking widgets, and dynamically updated data.

The Bottom Line: VITEC's EZ TV platform is designed to enhance the turnkey system with comprehensive digital signage capabilities, allowing organizations to create eye-catching digital signs, centrally manage IPTV and signage content from a single interface, and automate video streaming workflows and signage campaigns.