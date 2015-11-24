Visual Image Selects Lightware USA Extenders for Installations

Visual Image has selected Lightware USA’s TPS extenders for single CATx cable to transmit and receive signals across great distances. The company builds and integrates consumer engagement technology for partners in verticals focused in retail, automotive, hospitality, and high-end residential, for brands such as The Estee Lauder Companies, Michael Kors, Virgin Hotels, and Hershey’s Chocolate.

“We follow a project through the entire process in-house, something that’s unique in our industry," said Visual Image president Shivam Parikh. "We work with clients to develop their creative visions, build the hardware they need, deploy it, and support it. We are a full turnkey technology build shop.”



Visual Image exclusively uses Lightware HDMI-TPS-TX95 and RX95 TPS extenders and DVI-HDCP-TPS-TX95 and RX95 long-distance DVI signal extenders in its installations.



“As systems have grown in size and complexity, the signal has to travel longer distances to the rack rooms than traditional cable will allow,” said Parikh. “We saw Lightware extenders used in another installation where they were getting rave reviews, so we decided to try them.”



Lightware HDMI-TPS-TX95 and RX95 twisted pair HDBaseT extenders and Lightware DVI-HDCP-TPS-TX95 and RX95 twisted pair extenders provide extension of uncompressed Full-HD video for long distances over a single CATx cable. The units offer bi-directional RS-232, IR, and Ethernet pass-through all on the same CATx cable that carries the video signal.