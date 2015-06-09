Visix Premiers AxisTV v.9.2 CMS

The What: Visix, Inc. will premiere the latest version of their AxisTV digital signage software at InfoComm 2015 in Orlando. Version 9.2 of the company’s flagship content management software includes a variety of new options for live data integration and improved user experience tools.

The What Else: The AxisTV CMS is supported by a growing suite of Windows apps based on a new platform the company will continue to evolve over the next twelve months. The latest release includes a fast-loading dashboard that includes player snapshots with green/red glow to indicate player status; current software version and licensing information; quick links to common features; the top five content contributors and top five most populated playlists. Version 9.2 also improves video handling with a large file uploader now built into the web interface and a selectable video handler that allows clients to choose playback options.