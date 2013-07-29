Pre-CEDIA AVPro Advanced Fundamentals Class

This unique training class, taking place Pre-CEDIA Sept. 23 - 25 in Denver, is designed to keep attendees in front of their competition. The topics include Imaging Science Foundation Video Calibration and HDMI/HDBaseT Integration presented by Quantum Data.

Attendees will spend 3 days in an interactive hands on learning environment, surrounded by the latest in audio and video equipment and test gear.

Day 1:Attendees will be enveloped in HDBaseT video integration technology. Understanding and installing HDBaseT will be a focal point the second half of the day and carried through until the end of the class.

Day One 1PM-5PM - HDBaseT Fundamentals - Installing distributed digital systems featuring Quantum Data and Atlona.

Extending, Splitting and Connecting in the Digital Age:

This course covers a range of topics designed to bring attendees up to speed on HDMI, EDID and HDCP -- how to integrate it and deploy it over distance at multiple points. Quantum Data will discuss HDBaseT and HDBaseT Lite for digital distribution, connectivity, and control of the digital stream including high definition audio, video, (including 4K Video and Lossless Audio) Control (RS232, IR, CED, USB), Ethernet and Power (PoE), and a primer on digital system troubleshooting.

Day 2-3: Attendees will complete ISF certification training and be recognized as elite. Level II Certification places among the top professionals in the world. Attendees will learn the most recent techniques in video calibration from the ISF founder Joel Silver.

This training will be held at Courtyard Marriott near the Denver convention Center.

Day 2: The first part of this day is part lecture, part hands-on.

Lecture consists of:

- Brief history of display technology

- Where display standards come from and why

- Tools to measure/correct/verify (brief overview, will be explained in detail on using gear for each part of the process)

- Black level, white level, luminance

- Gamma

- Grayscale (2-point, 10-point)

- Color space - hue, saturation, luminance

- Standard Color Gamuts - Types/uses/history

Lab: After the lecture portion attendees will spend the rest of the day using equipment to calibrate various display types. Attendees will focus on Black Level, White Level, and Gamma on this first day.

Day 3: Mostly a lab day

Lecture portion picks up with color and goes into great detail on producing accurate color reproductions:

- Choosing the right Gamut

- Color space - Calibrating it

- Using Color Management Systems for RGBCYM color calibration

Lab: Attendees will have more lab time here picking up where they left off using the gear to calibrate for color and using the CMS (Color Management System)

- The day will close with a brief discussion on emerging technology.

- Q&A

Display Types:

Projectors

Plasma

LCD

LED Backlit

Studio and consumer models

(This class will have Christie Digital, Panasonic, and Samsung)

Calibration Gear: