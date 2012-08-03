Visix and CEC Enter Digital Signage Software Partnership

Visix and CEC (Communications Engineering Company) are partnering to bring CEC customers a way to create, manage, and deliver messages, media, and alerts from anywhere to anywhere.

Products from Visix provide fully integrated digital signage communications solutions throughout the country in a variety of environments, including corporate, higher education, medical facilities, and houses of worship. The company has deployed more than 1,500 visual communications systems on three continents; more than 700 college and university campuses use Visix digital signage software.

“VISIX is a proven leader in digital signage. Its scalable solutions are designed for single displays and enterprise systems with custom wayfinding and mass notification applications,” said Jay Dalton, AV solutions manager at CEC. “The partnership between VISIX and CEC will provide customers with a complete portfolio of display hardware and design services.”