Visionstate’s Digital Signage Network in U.S. Shopping Malls

- Visionstate Inc., a division of Visionstate Corp. based in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, has signed an agreement with CBL Properties to deploy digital interactive kiosks within 30 of the Chattanooga, Tenn.-based company's largest shopping malls in the U.S.
- The company indicated the network of digital signage advertising displays will ultimately extend across 90 CBL Properties' shopping centers.
- Those kiosks are to supply each shopping mall with interactive wayfinding and directory software (Virtual Interactive Client Care Interface - "ViCCi") that will allow shoppers to find exactly what they are looking for at CBL's shopping centers — whether products, shops, services or amenities — through Visionstate's proprietary interactive touch technology.
- In addition to the interactive wayfinding system, each kiosk is equipped with a large LCD screen fully dedicated to third-party advertising. As the kiosks are providing key information to the mall shoppers, they will be strategically located in the shopping centers most crowed and visible locations.
- The company indicated it is currently looking for an advertising sales partner for the network.
