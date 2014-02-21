Digital Rapids Encoders Power Live Multiscreen Projects in Netherlands

Nederlandse Publieke Omroep (NPO) is the Netherlands Public Broadcasting system, within which individual broadcasting associations operate. NPO arose from the country’s former practice of pillarisation, in which the various religious and social groups organized their own institutions (including broadcasting) with financial support from the government.

Egon Verharen heads the encoding and streaming platform for NPO’s Broadcast and Distribution directorate.

While the system of pillarisation is largely gone, the broadcasting associations themselves have remained active, sharing common facilities and infrastructure. These associations share three national television channels (Nederland 1, Nederland 2, Nederland 3), six radio channels and an online offering. NPO is financed from government grant-in-aid payments raised from general taxation; income from on-air advertising; and a small portion of dues paid by members of the broadcasting associations.