Videotel Shows at DSE 2015 for the First Time

Videotel will show its product line, including digital signage players, for the first time at this year's DSE 2015 in March.

The show will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from March 10-13, with the exhibit hall taking center stage March 11-12. While Videotel is already an industry leader in the digital signage and industrial media player business, the opportunity to show its products at DSE will provide the company with the chance to further its reach and make new connections in the industry as well as help drive new business across its product categories.

Digital signage has become an increasingly popular way for businesses around the globe to communicate with both their customers and their employees. The interactive technologies present in Videotel's products help improve the customer and employee experience with messaging that stays consistent across platforms and locations. Many businesses already take advantage of Videotel's digital signage players to improve their overall messaging and help drive ad revenue.

Whether used on video walls, menu boards, kiosks or HD televisions, Videotel solutions can provide 24/7 auto looping content and or create an interactive digital signage experience to help your business effectively advertise, inform and communicate with your target audience.